People s United Financial Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $65,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $97.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.