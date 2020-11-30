Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $264.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $36,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,727.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $87,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,104 shares of company stock valued at $117,344. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

