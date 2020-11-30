Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

