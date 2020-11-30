Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 140166 upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.