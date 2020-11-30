Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 105,000 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Pretium Resources worth $20,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,368,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 334,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,893 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $34,705,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

NYSE:PVG opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

