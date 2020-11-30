Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 288,929 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Regency Centers worth $28,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Bank of America raised their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE REG opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.