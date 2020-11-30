Scotia Capital Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Position in IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of IMV worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IMV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IMV by 380.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 143.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMV shares. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

NYSE IMV opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. IMV Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and other serious diseases. The company's DPX drug development platform, a formulation that provides a way to deliver active ingredients to the immune system using a novel mechanism of action.

