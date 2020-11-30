Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $203,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $150.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.46. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 937.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

