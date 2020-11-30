Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $52.75 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

