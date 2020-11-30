Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at $737,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $37.16 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

