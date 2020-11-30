O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 6,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 942,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 928,998 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Perspecta by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 576,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 378,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,760,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. Perspecta Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRSP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

