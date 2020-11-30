Scotia Capital Inc. Has $234,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,938,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares in the company, valued at $34,396,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $471.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.42.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

