O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Agilysys worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,457 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 417,929 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,587,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 106,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Securities downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $907.32 million, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.