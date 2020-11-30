Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 74,396 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,396 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,849,806 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

