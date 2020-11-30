Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 2,558 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after acquiring an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,260,000 after acquiring an additional 32,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 668,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $328.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.46 and a 200 day moving average of $263.40. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $3,074,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,730 shares in the company, valued at $271,728,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $3,720,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,308 shares in the company, valued at $69,276,763.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,474 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,959 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

