Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 15,567 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 273.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 12.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 29.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,541. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.26.

TTD opened at $873.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 352.06, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $685.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.71. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $879.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

