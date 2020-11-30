Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 90,295 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 52.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $38,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 163,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Shares of SWKS opened at $136.16 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $136.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,419 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,111. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

