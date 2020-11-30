Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,857 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 292,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 667,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POR. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

