Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of CoreSite Realty worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $125.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,957.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

