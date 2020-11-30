Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 139,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 288,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $71.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

