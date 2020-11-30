Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,737,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,203 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.96% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $32,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPRE. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 683.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

NYSE:TPRE opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.