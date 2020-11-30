Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,364,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,801,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,380,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,584,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,126.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,085.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $929.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

