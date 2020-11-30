Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,388 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,299,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 715,309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,656,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY opened at $157.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.