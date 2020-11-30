Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 12,313 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

