Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 344.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Wyndham Destinations worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 30.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WYND opened at $44.88 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -373.97 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

