Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,430 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

