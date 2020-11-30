Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $157,537.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,923 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,016.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $332,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,188,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,220 shares of company stock worth $100,919,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Robert W. Baird cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

