Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cintas by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cintas by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $361.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.92 and a 200-day moving average of $304.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.