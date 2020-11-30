Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $276,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,921 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after buying an additional 28,593 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in VMware by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in VMware by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after buying an additional 552,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VMware by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $285,071,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,294,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,694,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $7,423,617. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

VMW opened at $142.08 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

