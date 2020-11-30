People s United Financial Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $43,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 100,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $9,107,875.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,572 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,379 shares in the company, valued at $25,307,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,220 shares of company stock worth $100,919,346. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

