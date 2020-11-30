VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in VMware by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $7,940,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VMware by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after buying an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of VMware by 185.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 856 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $7,423,617. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $142.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.30. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

