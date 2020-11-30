O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

