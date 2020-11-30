Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $31,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 918,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

