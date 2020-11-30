Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 221.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,797,000 after buying an additional 1,446,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,723,000 after buying an additional 1,076,533 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after buying an additional 896,515 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,156,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 818,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Unum Group stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

