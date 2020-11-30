Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 558,156 Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 558,156 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 7.43% of GTT Communications worth $22,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 57.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 261,905 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE:GTT opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. GTT Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

GTT Communications Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

