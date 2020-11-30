Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 159.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $155.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

