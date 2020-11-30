Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 37,397 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,397 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 272,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 356,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of PNW opened at $83.94 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

