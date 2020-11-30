Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 188,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 415,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

