Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 2,390 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $96.72 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

