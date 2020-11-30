Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stepan were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of SCL opened at $119.11 on Monday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $129.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,220,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,526,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,488. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

