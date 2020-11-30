Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,675,000 after buying an additional 733,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 553.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,422,000.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $233.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day moving average of $178.65. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $274.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.44 and a beta of 1.78.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $1,092,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,839.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,433 shares of company stock valued at $15,501,504 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRTC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.73.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

