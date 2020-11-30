HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 14,987.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of HMS worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of HMSY opened at $32.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. HMS’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMSY. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.