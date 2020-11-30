Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Loews by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Loews by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Loews by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Loews by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Loews by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE:L opened at $43.41 on Monday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

