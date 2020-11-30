Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Albemarle by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Albemarle by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,771 shares of company stock worth $28,424,911 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.04.

ALB stock opened at $137.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.