Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MongoDB by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after acquiring an additional 216,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MongoDB by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,254,000 after acquiring an additional 79,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,882 shares of company stock valued at $84,518,323. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.54.

Shares of MDB opened at $270.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $276.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.