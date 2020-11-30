Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.72 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CATY. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CATY opened at $30.38 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

