Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 118.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after acquiring an additional 653,043 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 1,097.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 614,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 124.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,640,000 after buying an additional 489,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,894,000 after buying an additional 486,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $97.40 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

