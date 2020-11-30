Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after buying an additional 9,316,364 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,431,000 after buying an additional 5,829,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after buying an additional 3,802,087 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $199,805.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 180,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,091.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 316,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,703,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,316 shares of company stock worth $12,340,861 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.12 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

