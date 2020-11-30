Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

