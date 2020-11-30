BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,116,000 after acquiring an additional 942,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,988 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,555 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

